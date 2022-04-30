Profund Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after acquiring an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

