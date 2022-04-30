State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 561 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Carlisle Companies worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 494,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

Shares of CSL opened at $259.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $271.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

