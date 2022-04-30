Profund Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 19.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in AECOM by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

Shares of ACM opened at $70.56 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $58.36 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.80.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

