Profund Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares during the period.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

