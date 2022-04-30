First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 92,224 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,224 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $50,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $246,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 30,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 962,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 132,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 647,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,202.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $374,155 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLI stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $956.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.