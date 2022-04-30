State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,009 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

