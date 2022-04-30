ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.47. Hologic had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

