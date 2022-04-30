Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Performance Food Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,215 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,245,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,759 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 197.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

