Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,487 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,911,000 after purchasing an additional 523,406 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4,070.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

