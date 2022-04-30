STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 6.7%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.79 and last traded at $55.82. Approximately 2,542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 464,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.67.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

