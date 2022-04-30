State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $15,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 191.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM opened at $130.48 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.