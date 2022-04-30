abrdn plc Has $6.67 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

Paycom Software stock opened at $281.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.96 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.01.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

