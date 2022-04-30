ProShare Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Hess by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.14.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.