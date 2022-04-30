Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,219 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $46.72 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

