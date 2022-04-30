ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,154 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,173 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 2,287.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,163,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,595 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,618,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 604,268 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1,779.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 594,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.20.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 129.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

