Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Celanese by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.83. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

