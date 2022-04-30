Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,343 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Rocket Companies by 306.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,994 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 331,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Rocket Companies by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 22,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $199,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,877,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,427,311.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 243,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,799. Company insiders own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 21.68, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RKT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.