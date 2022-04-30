IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $217.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.50 and a 12-month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

