ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $1,109,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.40.

Hershey stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $163.16 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Hershey’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.