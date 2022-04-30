Keybank National Association OH Invests $600,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

