Credit Suisse Group Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $100.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $87.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.25. PayPal has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

