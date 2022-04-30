ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 25,983 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.62.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

