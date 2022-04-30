Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $34.61 Million Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 269.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.93% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $34,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.08.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $62.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.