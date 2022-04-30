ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,796 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 894.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 125,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

ETR stock opened at $118.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $109.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $6,952,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,766,099.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $511,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

