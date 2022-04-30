ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 5,441 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,027.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

