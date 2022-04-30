SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,770 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 146.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $347.11 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $281.45 and a 52-week high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 162.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

