State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,582 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $15,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,479,000.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

