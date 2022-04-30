State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.25.

MTN stock opened at $254.16 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.38 and a 1-year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.40.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

