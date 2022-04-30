State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $61.81.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 46.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LVS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.