The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,555 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Mosaic worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,256,000 after buying an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after buying an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 432,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.61.

NYSE MOS opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,870 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

