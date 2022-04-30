Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $15,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

