State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $15,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

