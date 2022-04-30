State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 123 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of LPL Financial worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.25.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $187.87 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.03 and a 12-month high of $220.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.92 and its 200-day moving average is $174.27.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 1,760 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

