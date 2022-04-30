State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of WestRock worth $16,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

WRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.30.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

