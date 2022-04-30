State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Hasbro worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 331.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Hasbro Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.