Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Crown worth $16,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Crown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Crown by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Crown by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crown by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.27 and a 1 year high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

