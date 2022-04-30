Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Packaging Co. of America worth $16,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.86.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

