State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 516.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.