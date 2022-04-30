State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.49 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of FOX worth $17,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in FOX by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised FOX to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FOXA stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

