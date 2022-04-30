State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.06 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $17,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.