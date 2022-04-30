State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,736 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Trex worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $58.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

