FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of FMC worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

Shares of FMC opened at $132.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

