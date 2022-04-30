State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,279,000 after acquiring an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,643,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after buying an additional 214,608 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,756,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,417,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,340,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.70.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.