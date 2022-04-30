State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.35 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,581,000 after acquiring an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,722,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,342,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,232,000 after acquiring an additional 188,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

