Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Whirlpool worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after buying an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Whirlpool by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after buying an additional 109,613 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.57.

WHR stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

