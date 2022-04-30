Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $15.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 109,208 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Invitae worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock worth $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

