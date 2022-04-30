Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Stock Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 1,165.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 315.91%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.