State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 30,020 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,559,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of PG&E worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 37.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,734,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,650,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 34.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PG&E by 12.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 416,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46,766 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.79.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

