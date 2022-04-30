Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 26,172 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of ITT worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

