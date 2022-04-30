Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,898 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $14,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMCL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,375 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 13.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 83,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter.

OMCL opened at $109.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.24. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

